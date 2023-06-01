Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescues two human trafficking victims Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescues two human trafficking victims 00:30

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Two human traffickers are now behind bars.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says after months of investigation, two victims are now receiving assistance and are no longer being trafficked.

"Do not traffic another human being in this Tampa Bay Area because if and when you do, you will be caught and with the help of our state attorney spend the rest of your life behind bars exactly where you belong," said Chad Chronister, Hillsborough County Sheriff.

This is the message Chronister has for the Tampa Bay Area.

On Wednesday, he announced that two women have been rescued from human traffickers...one being only 20 years old.

"He reached out to her and convinced her to move from Jacksonville to Tampa with the false promise of a better way of life," said Chronister.

Sheriff Chronister says 31-year-old Roannil Lee Fentress abused the girl regularly.

"She had a daily quota that she had to meet. She had to earn at least a thousand dollars a day and when she didn't, she was physically struck and violently and sexually abused even more," he said.

Hillsborough County investigators put an ad out on the dark web, looking for an escort service. Deputies met up with the victim at the hotel and arrested fentress.

"When she met with our human trafficking squad, she immediately broke down," said Chronister.

Investigators also arrested 42-year-old Vanzini Hansell, who trafficked his victim for 15 years.

"She suffered several broken bones and fractions the hands of her trafficker," said Chronister.

Now those two women are receiving care with an organization called Saleh Freedom.

"Medical needs, it's dental care, it's therapy. They need help with schooling and job resouces." said Misty Laperriere with Selah Freedom.