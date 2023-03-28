Heavy rains, dam overflow prompt evacuations in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Authorities in Griffin and Spalding County have closed several roads and urged people living near the Heads Creek Reservoir to evacuate, due to water overflow from heavy rains Sunday night and early Monday.

Crews were already working on upgrading the spillway and dam before the latest storms hit, but with the unusual amount of rain over the last few days, they said that water started to overflow.

"The sheriff came out this morning and said if we wanted to evacuate, we could, or we could stay," said David Sorrows, a resident. "Luckily, the reservoir, they drained it. It probably would have been a lot worse last night and today."

Spalding County officials urged neighbors at 40 properties to evacuate as a precaution.

WUPA

"There was misinformation put out that there was a breach or a failure of the dam, which was not the case. It was only overflowing only because of the excessive rainfall, said Glenn Polk, Spalding County's fire chief and emergency management director.

George Beltran, another resident, was driving out of the neighborhood when his truck became stuck in the mud. A good neighbor used their truck to pull him out of the muddy ground.

Beltran recalled how neighbors were helping neighbors in January of this year, when a tornado damaged areas around Spalding County. He said that he and other drivers are looking forward to the barricades coming down, but they remain thankful for the ongoing safety measures.

"Thanks for everybody that helps the community," Beltran said. "That's what we're looking for."

The American Red Cross has opened shelters for Spalding County residents in need. For more information, visit their website at www.redcross.org or call 1-800-733-2767.