Health officials warn of triple tick threat, rare illness caused by ticks

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - As we greet the first day of summer, local healthcare officials are issuing a stark warning about a triple tick threat, including a rare illness that tragically led to a man's death in Maine, recently.

Prevalent this time of year are illnesses associated with ticks. The most common disease from ticks in Florida are Ehrlichiosis, Lyme Disease, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. But two other illnesses transmitted by ticks are also posing significant health risks.

The Powassan Virus is a non-treatable disease carried by ticks. So far this year, two cases have been reported of the virus. Since 2014, the CDC has tracked nearly 300 cases and say it can reportedly be transmitted in just 15 minutes.

"It is it is the first day of summer and I think it's great to go outdoors and to kind of be around everybody and to enjoy the wildlife that's around us," said Darrell Hopps, APRN and Clinical Director at American Family Care. Just to be aware that there are things out there that can make us sick. [Powassan is] an illness that can kind of exhibit itself with some fever, headache, vomiting, some weakness. A lot of your common cold like symptoms, but it can also lead to confusion, seizures and memory loss."

Another concern is Babesiosis, a tickborne illness found in Florida leading to serious complications if left untreated.

"Babesosis is another tick-borne illness that's on the rise," said Hopps. "The federal health officials have said that the cases of tick-borne illnesses have skyrocketed over an eight-year period."

Lyme Disease cases have more than tripled since 1993, according to the CDC.

"[Ticks] could it be in our grasses. They're going to be on our list here. Wooded areas. They're going to be in areas that are going to have animals that are that are living wildly. We want to wear insect repellent. You know, if we're going to be outside and come back in and inspect your body, make sure that there isn't any insects on you, that you don't have any strange bites, shower so they can cling to your hair."