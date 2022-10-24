Health officials are urging the public to get flu shots early this season

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- Health officials are urging the public, especially Black and other minority communities, to get flu shots early this season, as reports are showing widespread flu activity much earlier than normal in Georgia.

Several patients went to the Clifton Springs Health Clinic on Thursday to check doctor visits off of their to-do lists. Health officials are hoping more visitors will make flu shots a priority.

"It's very important for us to get our flu shots to make sure that we are getting the vaccinations that are out here for us," said Carita Blount, who brought her son to get immunized. "We have a lot of sickness and a lot of miseducation about how important it is to be vaccinated," she said.

The CDC reports Black, Hispanic and American Indian-Alaskan Native adults are more likely to be hospitalized with the flu and less likely to get flu shots, as they face ongoing disparities like lack of access to healthcare or insurance.

Reports also show flu hospitalization rates have been 80% higher among Black adults compared to White adults, with those rates increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Here in DeKalb County, we are keenly aware of the health disparities that exist," said DeKalb County Board of Health Communications and Media Relations Manager Eric Nickens. "We highly encourage everyone to take advantage of getting that flu shot as the CDC recommends, especially those who are aged 65 and older."

DeKalb County is offering flu shots at all of its health centers, including Clifton Springs, which is located in a largely minority area.

"We're working very closely with our community partners, as well as within the Board of Health, to make sure that vaccine is available and that we are equitably providing that in the community," Nickens said.

DeKalb also has mobile units throughout the county providing flu and COVID vaccines. For more information, click here: https://www.dekalbhealth.net/mobile-covid-19-vaccination-clinic/