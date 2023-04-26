Watch CBS News
Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert to Friday - opposite Taylor Swift

By Michael King

/ CW69 Atlanta

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- After the Atlanta Hawks won Game 5 of their Best of 7 NBA Playoff series against the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at the TD Garden, Game 6 will be played Thursday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. 

As a result, the previously scheduled Thursday night Janet Jackson concert has been rescheduled for Friday night at 7:45 p.m. at State Farm Arena. 

Concertgoers who have tickets for the original concert date will have them honored for the new Friday date. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the Friday night show.

Trae Young's clutch three-pointer landed a 119-117 win for the Hawks at the buzzer, cutting the Celtics' lead to 3-2 in the series, and forcing the sixth game in Atlanta. 

The Hawks battled back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, before Young's three-pointer with just 2.1 seconds on the clock. 

Many people expected the number 7-seeded Atlanta Hawks to be eliminated by the 2-seeded Boston Celtics during Tuesday night's game.  

While the Celtics could win the series with a win Thursday night, a victory by the Hawks could force a deciding Game 7 on Sunday in Boston. 

The rescheduled Janet Jackson show at State Farm Arena will take place on the same day as the opening night of the Taylor Swift three-night concert run just one block away at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

