"Haunted Mansion" free screening pass

Tuesday, July 25 | 7:00 p.m. | Regal Atlantic Station

What the movie is about:

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Walt Disney Pictures' "Haunted Mansion" is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters

Fifty passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the screening.

Disney

To RSVP to receive your link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

The pass link takes you to a website not controlled by CBS/CW69 and will need to enter your personal information when you RSVP. You will no longer be covered by CBS's privacy policy.

Claim your pass.

Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with gofobo.com if you have not previously used the free ticketing site.

Follow the instructions on the ticketing site.

Arrive early! Seating is first-come, first-served, except for members of the reviewing press. This ticket does not guarantee you a seat! The theatre is overbooked to ensure a full house.

No admittance once screening has begun.

This pass is the property of Walt Disney Pictures, which reserves the right to admit or refuse access to the theatre at the discretion of an authorized studio and/or theatre representative.

Duplicate passes will not be accepted. Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

NO RECORDING PERMITTED. This screening will be monitored for unauthorized recording. By attending, you agree not to bring any audio and/or visual recording devices including laptop computers into the theatre and you consent to physical search of your belongings and person for such devices. If you attempt to enter with a recording device, you will be denied admission. If you attempt to use a recording device*, you consent to your immediate removal from the theatre and forfeiture of the device. Nothing contained in this notice shall limit the available remedies gofobo may have against you. Unauthorized recording will be reported to law enforcement and may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

Enjoy!