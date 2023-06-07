Harrison Ford makes his Marvel debut on set

(CNN) — Harrison Ford is officially in Marvel mode.

On Tuesday, actor Anthony Mackie, who stars as Captain America in the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) "Captain America" franchise, shared a photo of himself hanging out with Ford on set.

"When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking a– should look, you listen," Mackie said in the caption, going on to thank Ford "for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend!"

Mackie's post also revealed that the movie – the fourth in the franchise – is now called "Captain America: Brave New World," as seen on the set chairs in the picture he shared showing him and Ford. The retitling, from the previous name "Captain America: New World Order," was also announced in an email from Disney on Tuesday.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World



In theaters May 3, 2024 (via @anthonymackie) pic.twitter.com/ODrIJS3c1t — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) June 6, 2023

Ford is taking on the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, previously portrayed by William Hurt in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," followed by numerous MCU films including 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018. Hurt died in March 2022.

It's the first time that Ford has been pictured on the set of the new MCU movie. The star is known for starring in some of the most beloved, action-packed franchises such as "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" throughout his career, but "Brave New World" is his first foray into the MCU.

"I watch all these terrific actors having a good time," Ford said of Marvel movies in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in February, adding that he likes "doing something different to what I've ever done and pleasing people with it. So I'll try a piece of that."

Mackie has long been a member of the Marvel Universe, first appearing as Sam Wilson, an Avenger named The Falcon, in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." He has since starred in five MCU sequels, as well as the 2021 Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" alongside Sebastian Stan.

The upcoming movie will be the first time Mackie fully takes on the role of Captain America after Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed him the mantle at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" and he eventually came to grips with the role in "Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

"Captain America: Brave New World" will premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.