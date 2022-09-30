Watch CBS News
Harpist needed for 2023 casting

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Project: MAGA 

CL Casting is seeking an actual Harpist. Not someone who can mime playing an instrument, you must actually be able to play the harp.

Please submit photos of you with your harp and without. Please also submit a video of you playing.

Please list all of your experience in your submission - training, orchestras, etc.

Work Date: Sometime in January 2023

Rate: TBD (Will be negotiated)

Please email pics, age, height, weight, experience, sizes and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: MEGA Harpist  

