Hands On Atlanta school beautification project honors Arthur Blank, John Lewis

ATLANTA, Ga. (WUPA) -- Volunteers teamed up for an Atlanta school beautification project honoring Arthur Blank and marking the end of eight days of service.

What looked like a pep rally inside John Lewis Invictus Academy on Tuesday was actually a mobilization effort and a birthday celebration put on by Hands On Atlanta and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

"Today is a wonderful day, because it is our chairman Mr. Arthur Blank's 80th Birthday, and so through celebrating him and service across the City of Atlanta, we have eight days of service that we started last Tuesday," said the foundation's program officer, Jacoria Borders. "Whatever we can do to inspire that next generation to be the leaders they already are, it's a beautiful thing."

In addition to honoring Home Depot Co-Founder Arthur Blank, volunteers completed a beautification project as a tribute to the late civil rights legend John Lewis and as a gift to students.

"It's very nice of them to do this, because of how much they really care about our school," said Simora Gaines, an 8th-grade student representative.

"They're going to help us so much with our PBLs, project-based learning, and STEM initiatives that we have for the school," said John Lewis Invictus Academy Principal Ramon Garner.

Hands On Atlanta completed 200 projects and engaged 10,000 people over its eight days of service.

"One of the things that's been so inspiring to me is that Atlantans, throughout the pandemic and now, have found it impossible to stand on the sidelines," said Hands On Atlanta President CEO Jay Cranman.

They planted gardens, put out fresh straw in the courtyard, and painted benches and rails, along with affirmations along walkways.

Blank's Family of Businesses, including the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, were glad to lend a hand.

"Giving back is one of our core values, and we get to do it as a group together, so that really makes for a fun day out of the office and really supporting those around us," said Dennette Thornton, a volunteer, and Blank business employee.

"Many people in this school are able to follow their dreams with just a little bit of people caring, and it could really bring out the best in a lot of people," said Gaines.

