Gwinnett County officials warn of rabid cats in Buford & Dacula

SUGAR HILL, Ga. (WUPA) – Animal welfare officials in Gwinnett County are sharing tips to keep families and pets safe after several animals recently tested positive for rabies around the county.

A break in the rain on Wednesday afternoon gave Carlos Guevara and his daughter a chance to get their dog, Niko, out for some playtime. Like many of their neighbors in Sugar Hill, and in nearby Buford, they try to avoid contact with rabid animals.

"It's not wise at times to just leave pets, in general, unattended. I think it's always good in subdivisions, because you also have children running around, to have control of your pets," said Guevara.

According to Gwinnett County, both pets and neighbors have tested positive for rabies, following several incidents that have taken place since March. The most recent attack occurred on June 10 in the 6500 block of Barker Station Walk in Sugar Hill.

"A person found an injured cat, and that person picked it up to care for it, and as a result, was bitten by the cat," said Vernon Sawyer, the division director for Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement.

The cat was picked up and later died while in the custody of animal welfare. A rabid cat was also picked up in Dacula in late May, and other cases involve dogs attacking raccoons that carried the disease, which can be fatal to both pets and humans.

"Luckily, my dog had her rabies booster just about two months ago, so she's good for at least another 10 months," said Patrick Samara, who also lives in the neighborhood where the attack happened.

Animal welfare officials recommend vaccinating your pets, keeping your pets on your property, and not leaving garbage or pet food outside in order to avoid attracting wild or stray animals.

Sawyer also recommends paying attention to what your animal is doing, making sure that it's not running at large, to prevent it from going into wooded areas where wild animals may be living.

Gwinnett County issued a press release with the following tips and information:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if untreated. Early symptoms of rabies in people include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort. If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by any stray animals or suspected rabid animal, immediate preventive treatment is necessary. Seek medical care immediately and inform the healthcare provider of the exposure. Then, contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and request to speak with the on-call epidemiologist. To report the animal and have it picked up, please call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576; for after-hours assistance, contact non-emergency Dispatch at 770-513-5700. The following tips may help you protect yourself and your family from rabies: Ensure your pets receive regular rabies vaccinations.

Keep your pets on your property.

Avoid leaving garbage or pet food outside, as it may attract wild or stray animals.

Report any animal acting unusually to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement. They may display strange or unusual behavior. They may also act aggressively, avoid food and water, foam at the mouth, have trouble moving or move in a stiff, odd way. Stay away from any unknown animals, especially wildlife. Stay away from wild, sick, hurt or dead animals. Do not pick up or move sick or hurt animals.

Do not keep wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes as pets, as it is both dangerous and illegal.

Teach your children not to go near, tease or play with wild animals or strange dogs and cats.

Animal Welfare officials said there's no need to panic, but they're urging residents who want to get out in the neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings.

"If you're taking a stroll through the woods, or a park, or even down your street and you see an animal acting suspiciously, leave it alone. Don't mess with it," said Sawyer.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious animal behavior should contact Animal Welfare or their local law enforcement.