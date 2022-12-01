'Greatest holiday commercials countdown 2022'

CAPTURING THE FUN OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON – This holiday special will countdown the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous. Making their US debut are many commercials never before seen by an American audience. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton and produced by JUMA Entertainment. Original airdate 12/7/2022.