Gov. Kemp signs legislation supporting pregnant women, healthcare workers

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Pregnant women and healthcare workers in Georgia will now receive added support through several pieces of legislation signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday.

Attacks on healthcare workers are increasing and putting medical professionals, like Elizabeth Bolton-Harris, at risk, all while they work to save lives.

"I've been in the healthcare field since '97, and I've actually experienced it," said Bolton-Harris, a nurse practitioner at Emory Healthcare and the director of public policy and legislative affairs for the Georgia Nurses Association's Board of Directors. "When you have people, especially in emergency departments, on the floors being verbally assaulted, being physically assaulted, it's not right."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp WUPA

It's why Bolton-Harris is applauding HB 383, the Safer Hospitals Act, which is one of the 12 healthcare bills Kemp signed into law.

"They had our backs during a very fearful time, and now it's only right that we have theirs," Kemp said of healthcare workers.

The bill indicates a person convicted of aggravated assault could serve 1 to 20 years in prison, and it allows hospitals around the state to create campus police departments. A Press Ganey report shows more than two nursing personnel were assaulted every hour during the second quarter of 2022, which equals about 57 assaults per day and more than 5,200 assaults each quarter.

"It's just to be able to make sure that we're able to provide the healthcare that people deserve," said Bolton-Harris.

Among the other bills, SB 65 creates a state-based health insurance exchange, where customers can learn about and compare between a variety of healthcare and insurance options.

Kemp also signed bills giving pregnant women in Georgia more support and benefits, including HB 129, which allows pregnant women who qualify to receive benefits through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a monthly cash assistance program. In addition, Kemp said the state is on track to launch the Georgia Pathway Program on July 1, 2023, which expands Medicare coverage to a full year after eligible mothers give birth.

"Since day one, my administration has worked to bring innovation to Georgia's healthcare system," Kemp said.

State Representative Sharon Cooper's biomarker testing bill was also signed into law.

"It's designed to make sure that patients with cancers and some autoimmune diseases, that they can now have this test, and the insurance companies can pay for them. That will give them the right medicine the first time they are treated," Cooper said.

Following the bill signing event, Kemp's office issued a press release providing a breakdown of several of the bills.

HB 129, sponsored by Representative Soo Hong and carried by Senator Mike Hodges, allows eligible expectant mothers to receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits.

HB 383, sponsored by Representative Matt Reeves and carried by Senator Ben Watson, takes steps to protect our healthcare workforce by increasing penalties for those who commit violent acts against healthcare professionals and allowing hospitals to establish campus police forces.

SB 65, sponsored by Senator Ben Watson and carried by Representative Eddie Lumsden, authorizes the Department of Insurance to create and administer a state-based health insurance exchange. Under a state-based exchange, Georgians will be better able to compare and contrast their health insurance options to determine which best fits the needs of their family.

SB 106, sponsored by Senator Larry Walker III and carried by Representative Sharon Cooper, advances maternal health by codifying a pilot program for maternal health home visits through the Department of Public Health.

HB 85, sponsored by Representative Sharon Cooper and carried by Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, helps ensure patients get directed to the proper treatment pathway when diagnosed with cancer or certain autoimmune conditions by requiring coverage of biomarker tests. These tests help identify the appropriate treatment pathway for patients so that they can receive life-saving care in a timely manner.

HB 203, sponsored by Representative Mark Newton and carried by Senator Matt Brass, removes unnecessary barriers by allowing low-risk individuals to renew their contact lens prescriptions through telemedicine.

Kemp also signed: HB 295, HB 315, HB 493, SB 27, SB 46, and SB 223.