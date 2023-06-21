Gotham Knights - 'Night of the owls'

SEASON FINALE!

UNLEASHING THE DARK SIDE — Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realize that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham. Meanwhile, Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (#113). Original airdate 6/26/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.