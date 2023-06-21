Watch CBS News
Features

Gotham Knights - 'Night of the owls'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SEASON FINALE!

Night of the Owls | Gotham Knights Season 1 Episode 13 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

UNLEASHING THE DARK SIDE — Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realize that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham.  Meanwhile, Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences.  Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star.  Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (#113).  Original airdate 6/26/2023.  Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on June 21, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.