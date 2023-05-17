Watch CBS News
Features

Gotham Knights - 'Dark knight of the soul'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

UNCOVERING THE TRUTH — After one of their own is captured by the Court of Owls, the Knights find themselves in a race against the clock.  Stephanie (Anna Lore) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) work together to locate a crucial piece of material that could save their team member.  Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) takes steps to protect himself, only to have his worst fear confirmed.  Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson and Tyler DiChiara also star.  Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Devon Balsamo-Gillis (#109).  Original airdate 5/23/2023.  Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on May 17, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.