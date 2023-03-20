''Good Burger'' sequel to reunite Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

(CNN) -- The order is up for audiences who have been hungry for a "Good Burger" sequel.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have confirmed that "Good Burger 2" is coming.

The pair broke the news recently with an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

In the show's opening, Fallon greets Thompson before Mitchell appears in character as "Ed." That causes Fallon to get in on the fun with a "Good Burger" costume before the three inform the audience to "Welcome to Good Burger 2."

During an interview with Fallon, the late-night host pointed out that it's been more than 25 years since the original "Good Burger" film was released.

The 1997 film was based on a comedy sketch about a fast food restaurant from Nickelodeon's "All That," with Thompson as Dexter and Mitchell as Ed.

It's such a blessing man. It's unbelievable," Thompson told Fallon. "We're gonna shoot it this summer and it'll be out soon."

The plot from the new film involves Dexter Reed "down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails," according to a press release for the project.

"Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back," according to the plot line. "With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

Thompson said in a statement, "I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!"

"Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!," he said. "Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

Mitchell added to that with a statement of his own.

"Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it's such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years," he said. "It's super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids."

"Good Burger 2" is slated to stream later this year on Paramount+.