"Glee'' cast reunites on picket line as Heather Morris pays tribute to Naya Rivera

/ CNN

(CNN) — There's nothing like a strike to bring former cast members together.

Actor Heather Morris on Wednesday posted a series of photos on her verified Instagram account showing her and some of her fellow "Glee" cast on the picket line in support of the writers' and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"We marched in solidarity's with the @sagaftra and @wgastrikeunite @wgawest @wgaeast," the photos were captioned.

Morris was joined by Darren Criss, Patrick Gallagher, Dot-Marie Jones, Vanessa Lengies, Kevin McHale, Josh Sussman, Iqbal Theba, Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz in support of the strikes that have been going on for months.

Morris wore a t-shirt she said was designed by Paper 8 that read, "Heather Morris is an actor."

She also held a sign that paid tribute to the late Naya Rivera that quoted Rivera's "Glee" character, Santana Lopez.

"The only straight I am is straight-up broke," the sign read.

Rivera died in July 2020 from an accidental drowning after going missing during a boat ride with her then 4-year-old son who was found safe. She was 33.

