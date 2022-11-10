Georgia's midterm election outcomes draw mixed voter reactions

ATLANTA (WUPA) – One day following the midterm elections, voters shared different views on the outcome while looking ahead to the runoff for US Senate.

The campaign of Gov. Brian Kemp is celebrating a big win following the midterms. Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded the governor's race, and now, voters are preparing to cast their ballots in the upcoming runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

The outcomes drew mixed reactions from voters.

"I'm really disappointed in the results. I was really hoping that Stacey Abrams would become Governor of Georgia," said Ramirra Marshall, a Butts County voter. "I feel like a lot of citizens did not take midterm elections as important or as serious as 2020."

Other voters were elated by the results.

"He's gonna be good for the economy," said Vernon Neel. "He's gonna help workers work."

Georgia Gwinnett College Assistant Political Science Professor Dr. Matthew Gunning said Kemp's conservative budget focus can be expected to remain the same once his new term begins.

"A Republican governor would tend to put a greater emphasis on taxes or upon economic development, which tends to be more of a Republican area of interest in terms of spending," Gunning said.

Now, the eyes of the political world are on Georgia, as control of the United States Senate hangs in the balance.

"It looks like, in the party balance, that we are still very much in that highly competitive swing state category," Gunning said. He also explained how the winner will impact state and national policies, as well as the selection of Supreme Court judges. "Those are the kinds of policies where your vote will make a difference."

The runoff election is scheduled for December 6.