Georgia's Asian American Pacific Islander legislative caucus releases priorities for 2023

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Asian American lawmakers shared their top priorities for the 2023 legislative session on Tuesday, January 17, during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol.

Georgia's first Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Caucus, one of the largest of its kind in the nation, shared its goals for this session. The priorities for the 11-member caucus include supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to help undocumented students, increasing minority representation in small businesses, and partnering with the Black and Latino legislative caucuses.

"It's about the communities we serve and the issues we want to advance and bringing perspectives to the table that don't always get heard in spaces like this," said State Rep. and AAPI Caucus chair Michelle Au (D-Johns Creek).

The AAPI Caucus said its top priority this year is voter engagement and outreach.

"We're really excited that we have a caucus that really showcases the growth in the Asian American Pacific Islander community in Georgia," said Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta policy director Jennifer Lee.

Advancing Justice-Atlanta assisted voters in 12 different languages during the 2020 election, with a record-breaking Asian American voter turnout and limited staffing. The group says more than 45,000 people who identified as Asian American Pacific Islanders voted for the first time in 2020.

"We would love to have the caucus address the language support that counties and the states themselves can provide," said Lee. "Asian American voters care about all the same issues that other voters do. We care about our communities, health, education."

Members of the AAPI Caucus say they'll be watching several budget items closely, including Gov. Brian Kemp's proposed $2,000 teacher pay raise, a one-time property tax exemption, and proposals on contracting with minority businesses and ways to address mental health issues.

The caucus is also discussing possible events to mark the two-year point since the Atlanta spa shootings, which took place on March 16, 2021. Eight victims were killed, including six Asian American women. Lawmakers said they are focusing on combatting anti-Asian hate and discrimination, and they're continuing to support those who were impacted by the shootings.