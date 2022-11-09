Georgia voters look beyond the midterms to the next election cycle

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- Now that the midterm general election is over, voters are looking ahead to the future and the next election cycle.

Inflation, abortion rights, and other big issues drew some Gwinnett County voters to the polls for the midterm election.

"If Democrats could flip the House and the Senate, both Democrat-controlled, then maybe some things would get passed," said Randal Roth, a Gwinnett voter.

Others rooted for Republicans like U.S. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker.

"I know everything's a slow walk, but I don't see no changes. I want to give that guy a chance," said Robbie Byrd, another voter.

Voters at the Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center Precinct said they were optimistic about what comes next after the midterms.

Georgia Gwinnett College Professor Dr. Matthew Gunning says these high-stakes elections could have far-reaching impacts well into the future, particularly in the U.S. Senate.

"A shift of even one seat at the national level, and Georgia could potentially be that seat, could have very dramatic implications for what President Biden might be able to get through Congress moving forward," said Gunning.

In addition, the next Georgia governor would influence budget spending, whether abortion laws will take effect, and whether to expand Medicaid, all of which are hotly contested issues in the state.

The fight for power will intensify.

"Both political parties are going to expect to hotly contest federal offices, the presidential election, governor's election, and those kinds of statewide contests," Gunning said.

The political ride is often a bumpy one, but Roth and other voters say it's worth taking.