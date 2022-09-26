Georgia Tech fires head football coach and athletic director after 1-3 start

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury were fired on Monday, just two days after a 27-10 road loss to UCF sent the Yellow Jackets to 1-3 in Collins' fourth season. The two were informed of the decision by school president Angel Cabrera, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The loss sent Collins to 10-28 (7-19 ACC) at GT with the program struggling to show any improvement during his tenure. Stansbury had served as AD for Georgia Tech since 2016 following previous stints at Oregon State and UCF.

Associate head coach Brent Key is expected to serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, according to The Athletic.

Upon being hired away from Temple, Collins faced a difficult task: Moving Georgia Tech's offense away from the option-based attack that Paul Johnson installed during his 11-year run with the program. That provided Collins with some leeway; however, the Jackets never finished better than 10th in the ACC in total offense while winning just three games in each of his first three campaigns, and they struggled mightily to start the 2022 season.

This past offseason saw a wave of transfer portal action with Georgia Tech losing multiple key players, including star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama, while bringing in contributors to help bolster the roster in a must-improve season for Collins. However, in its three games against FBS opponents (Clemson, Ole Miss, UCF), Georgia Tech has been outscored 110-20.

Collins is the third Power Five coach who has been fired in the first month of the 2022 season after Nebraska rid itself of Scott Frost and Arizona State parted with Herm Edwards. Both Frost and Edwards were in their fifth years with their respective programs.

