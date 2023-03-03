Watch CBS News
Sports

Georgia Southern ousts UL Monroe 66-57 in Sun Belt tourney

/ AP

AP Top Stories March 3 - AM
AP Top Stories March 3 - AM 00:53

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tyren Moore scored 16 points to lead Georgia Southern to a 66-57 victory over UL Monroe on Thursday night in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Moore shot 6 for 12 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, for the Eagles (16-15). Kamari Brown scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Jalen Finch scored 14.

The Warhawks (11-20) were led by Jamari Blackmon with 15 points. Tyreke Locure and Langston Powell both scored 11. The Warhawks end their season on a seven-game losing streak.

Georgia Southern advances to play No. 2 seed Louisiana on Saturday.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.