Georgia midterm election results certified

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month.

The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state's office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded efforts by county election officials, which he said allowed the early certification.

"Our 2022 General Election was a tremendous success," Raffensperger said in a news release. "Early certification reflects that success. Georgia has struck the balance between accessibility and security, and Georgia's election administrators worked tirelessly to get the job done."

County election officials last week conducted an audit of one race as required by state law. Raffensperger had chosen his own race for that audit and he said it confirmed the accuracy of the outcome.