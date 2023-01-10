Georgia lawmakers share top priorities for 2023 legislative session

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Members of the Georgia House of Representatives took the oath of office on Monday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session.

State Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) was elected by his colleagues as the new Speaker of the House, succeeding Former Speaker David Ralston, who passed away in November.

Rep. Jan Jones (R-Milton) was re-elected as Speaker Pro Tempore, after temporarily serving as the first female House Speaker after Ralston's death.

"I certainly wanted to honor him and the House by leading us during this transition," said Jones, who was the first woman to serve as Speaker, in addition to being the first female Speaker Pro Tempore when she was first elected to that position in 2010. "It is meaningful to women, after a couple of hundred years, to finally have a woman as the Speaker of the House, although it was temporarily," she said.

In addition, Rep. James Beverly (D-Macon) has resumed his role as House Minority Leader, while Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville) is now the Minority Caucus Whip.

Lawmakers were optimistic, despite the fact they will face an uphill battle passing bipartisan legislation that will benefit all Georgians.

"Great expectations, as far as the Democrats are concerned," said Beverly. "We want to make sure that we invest in Georgia and that we build a better Georgia based on the new demographics of Georgia."

Democrats say healthcare is a top priority.

"It's a very complex issue, but also making sure that there are providers, and many states that have touted expansion of Medicaid have reduced the reimbursement rate, and so they have fewer providers," said Jones.

A partial Medicaid expansion is planned, extending coverage to 50,000 non-disabled Georgians who meet certain work or other qualifications. However, Democrats are continuing their push for a full expansion.

Republicans say their focus is on the budget.

"We do have more dollars, revenues this year, and so how can we best spend those dollars on behalf of Georgians to make a difference in their lives," Jones said regarding funding for education, creating more jobs, and deciding whether to return billions in surplus funds to taxpayers.

Both sides are hoping for bipartisan support.

"It doesn't mean we're going to agree, but we have opinions that we want you to respect, and we'll respect yours as well," said Beverly.

Also at issue is whether to end runoff elections, as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recommended. Beverly said Georgians should help decide.

"If we go to each district and ask people, 'What do you all think,' then we start to get information back from the State of Georgia about how we want to move forward," he said.

So far, there has been no mention of abortion or election laws. Both are topics that have been hotly debated over the last several years.