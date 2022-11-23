Georgia House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at the State Capitol

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Crowds gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday to honor the life of House Speaker David Ralston, who died last week. State lawmakers reflected on the Republican leader's time under the Gold Dome, and how he helped bridge the political divide for decades.

A procession led Ralston's casket into the Capitol where he would lie in state for 24 hours. He died last Wednesday after a long illness. The attorney, former state senator, and state representative served his district for more than 20 years.

Ralston spent the last 13 years as Speaker of the House, sponsoring numerous bills, including the sweeping mental health reform legislation that lawmakers passed this year.

"I'm told that Speaker Ralston always felt a sense of awe every time he entered the Capitol. Today, we all feel that sense of awe in the presence of this departed friend and servant of the people," said Gov. Brian Kemp.

While Ralston and his colleagues didn't always agree, there was no question about his leadership.

"He has been the Speaker the entire time that I've served, and today, we've had a lot of conversations across the party, just reflecting on his leadership in the State of Georgia and just how necessary it is to work in tandem together," said State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D-Atlanta).

Rep. David Knight (R-Griffin) described Ralston's civil approach to bridging the divide.

"No matter what you thought, he was always respectful of everyone in the House," he said.

The Georgia House of Representatives says that local visitation will be held from 2 pm to 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 25, at Logan Funeral Home and Chapel in Ellijay. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 2 pm to 7 pm at Atkins-Cobb Funerals & Cremations in Blue Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to the Willard and Ernestine Ralston Scholarship Fund at the University of North Georgia. Mail donations to the UNG Foundation, 60 West Main Street, Dahlonega, GA 30533, or online at www.unggive.org -- donations may be made in memory of Speaker David E. Ralston.