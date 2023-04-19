Georgia Gwinnett College's "Roots to Shoots" recycling program turns food waste to produce

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- College students at one metro Atlanta campus are making sure no leftover food goes to waste, and they're also helping the environment.

Stephen Johnson, an environmental science major at Georgia Gwinnett College, started the Roots to Shoots program, which puts food waste from the dining hall to good use.

"I wanted to take that, bring it to the micro-farm, turn it into compost. Because we had terrible soil. We wanted to create better soil so that we produce better food so that we could then bring that produce back to the dining hall," Johnson said. "GGC wanted to do outreach, and I wanted to expose GGC to the community."

Keaton Hartfield also majors in environmental science and helped launch the program.

"My great-grandmother loved stuff like this. She was a gardener as well, so it just makes me feel closer to the earth," he said.

They get help from Keith White, an Aladdin Dining Services employee who works in the dining hall and helps them load up the waste in order to bring it to a composting box at the campus's micro-farm. Their biology professor, James Russell, manages the garden.

"We're gonna harvest in June about 100 pounds of potatoes from that raised bed right there," Russell said, pointing to the bed. "Then, we've also got kale, we've got beans, we've got some tomatoes, cilantro, parsley, mint, oregano, turmeric."

Those roots will extend from the campus out to Gwinnett County and beyond, and they'll share the produce with local food pantries on campus and in the community. It will also benefit the students who are participating in the program.

"They're gonna get hands-on experience working on a farm, and farming is the ultimate environmental science," said Russell.

Students like Alexis McMillian, who often eat lunch in the dining hall, are ready for all the healthy food to hit their plates in the coming months.

"It's promoting sustainability. It's addressing hunger. It's addressing the problems that go on in our environment," McMillian said. "It's great that we would be taking what would otherwise be wasted and giving to students."

They expect to see the first fruits of their labor hit the dining hall in June. Plans are also underway to open up a marketplace providing produce to the public and allowing them to drop off, as well as pick up their own compost.

Students and the community will also get a taste of ancient history from that same micro-farm, all courtesy of Georgia Gwinnett College student Josue Estrada-Cordova.

He's growing different kinds of maize, including corn, dating back thousands of years from Mexico and Peru. The seeds come from indigenous farmers who have grown varieties of corn and maize for centuries.

"What I'm hoping is by bringing some of this corn here, I'm able to allow at least a little piece of our food system to be more diverse and more secure," said Estrada-Cordova, a GGC freshman.

He's also hoping it creates more food resilience to making sure there's enough to go around for those in need.