Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sworn in for second term at GSU

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sworn in for second term at State Capitol

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sworn in for second term at State Capitol

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Despite unprecedented challenges over the last several years, Gov. Brian Kemp says the future is bright for the people of Georgia. He delivered his inaugural address on Thursday at Georgia State University, where he announced proposed plans for his second term.

The event had all the pomp and circumstance that comes with an inauguration, including musical selections performed by the University of Georgia British Brass Band and the Georgia State Patrol's Presentation of Colors. Officer Max Brewer recited the Pledge of Allegiance, Mackenzie Carpenter performed the National Anthem and Timothy Miller sang 'America the Beautiful.'

Brian Kemp started his second term as Georgia's 83rd governor surrounded by his family. He was sworn in by Justice Carla Wong McMillian.

WUPA

Kemp administered the oath of office to other elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During his inaugural address, Kemp recapped the efforts his administration made over the last four years during a pandemic, contentious elections, and ongoing inflation.

"My budget recommendations will propose a $2,000 pay raise for all state employees," said Kemp, indicating the raise would apply to state law enforcement, teachers, Pre-K teachers, and certified K-12 personnel.

The governor's plans also include one-time grants to address school security and learning loss, refunding a billion dollars in surplus funds to taxpayers, more investments, and more jobs.

"If tomorrow morning, God sends us another struggle, I will roll up my sleeves and go to work," Kemp said. "I believe now more than ever, Georgia's best days are ahead of us."

Kemp is expected to deliver his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly on Monday, January 25, 2023.