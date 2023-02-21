"GENIUS" Now casting for special ability's in the courtroom

NOW CASTING: SPECIAL ABILITY COURT BG FOR GENIUS: MLK/X***

Genius is BACK! For our fourth season, we'll be telling the dual stories of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X. For an upcoming scene, we are looking to cast background talent with EXPERIENCE as a STENOGRAPHER OR COURTROOM SKETCH ARTIST!

** We are looking for talent able to portray Caucasian, any gender or age ** chest/jacket size up to 46"

Dates: Wed Mar 1 + Covid test Tue Feb 28 +TBD fitting

Filming Location: Atlanta, GA

Rate: $175/12 for filming date, $43.75 for Covid test and/or fitting

NO VACCINE REQUIRED!!

***You do NOT need to be registered with Central Casting to submit.***

To submit, please send the following:

1. Full LEGAL name

2. Best contact info (email/phone)

3. Current photos (headshot and full body)

4. Current sizes (height, weight, chest/jacket, waist/pant, shoe, etc)

5. Are you FULLY AVAILABLE for the listed dates?

6. PLEASE BRIEFLY DESCRIBE THE EXTENT OF YOUR EXPERIENCE AS A STENOGRAPHER AND/OR COURTROOM SKETCH ARTIST. Please list years of experience, former places of experience, etc. For artists, please attach a work sample if able.

7. Are you registered with Central Casting? (not required)

Send to: genius@Centralcasting.com

Subject Line: COURTOOM