Fulton Co. Sheriff asks for $6 million to cover budget deficit, relief for jail overcrowding

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- A crisis inside the Fulton County Jail and a $6 million deficit at the Sheriff's Office were the main topics at the Fulton County Commission meeting on Wednesday. Commissioners heard from Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat about extreme jail overcrowding, along with an urgent call for more funding.

The commission agreed to renew a $27 million contract to provide physical and mental health services to Fulton County Jail inmates, but Sheriff Labat asked for another $6 million to address employee retention issues, overtime, and inflation, while also highlighting the jail overcrowding problem.

"You have 3,500-plus points of data that show the dangers of where we are and the crisis that we're in," Labat said during the meeting.

He said the number of inmates has increased by 1,400 over the last two years, bringing the current population in Fulton's jail facilities to 3,600. In addition, Labat said 428 inmates are currently sleeping on the floor.

The city of Atlanta delayed its agreement to lease the county 700 jail beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center in order for a committee to review the decision further, stalling the deal until at least November, according to the commission.

Fulton County Jail in Atlanta WUPA

"We have a humanitarian crisis," said District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis. "We've got to have access now. We're all breaching our fiduciary duties."

Labat also said hundreds of weapons are found in the jails every day, putting his staff in danger.

"We have multiple stabbings, sometimes daily," the sheriff said. "We do shakedowns daily, and we have to create a safer environment."

The request for $6 million also comes after the county just lowered its millage rate.

"Don't vote on the millage rate until we have a budget for the next year, because it doesn't make sense to make a vote and then come back and decide you need more money," said District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr.

The commission voted to release the $3.4 million already available and come back in two weeks with a plan, despite opposition from county commission chairman Robb Pitts, who said he didn't want any funds released before a plan was hammered out.

"No matter what you do today, it's gonna impact the 2023 budget," Pitts said.

Ellis urged Pitts to write the City of Atlanta and urge City Council to move forward with the lease agreement. Pitts says he plans to request a meeting with Mayor Andre Dickens and council members to discuss the issue.