Frontline Housing's Motel to Home Program provides Metro Atlantans with permanent housing

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – As the affordable housing crisis continues, thousands of families are forced to live in motels and extended-stay hotels, but a local non-profit program is helping them find permanent housing.

Michael Dillard, a truck driver, and single parent, moved with his son to metro Atlanta from Chicago in 2020. Once they arrived in the area, they quickly found a home to settle in. However, they found they had to move out.

"These big giants, I guess, were buying so much of the properties, to where I was forced out of a home that I was renting," Dillard said. "I'm a single father. I didn't have the support that I needed. We had to move into a hotel right away."

Dillard said he learned about Frontline Housing's Motel to Home Program. As a result, he found that he qualified to rent a home in Henry County, where he is raising his son and pursuing a business administration degree. He said that when he finishes his degree, he plans to start his own trucking company.

"I'm overwhelmed and excited about the whole change and experience," he said. "It means a lot, knowing what I've seen, where I came from."

Mary Grace King, executive director of Frontline Housing, said the mission of their non-profit is to provide permanent housing options for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and to provide resources that will give them long-term stability.

"Our main program is called Motel to Home," King said. "So, we do a lot of outreach at motels to reach families that are living there permanently, and we help them find permanent housing, a lease in their own name, and more stability."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, as of 2021, more than 25,000 Metro Atlanta hotel rooms served as permanent housing for low-income renters.

"Mostly, families who find themselves in motels have housing barriers, so they may have low credit, lower income, they may have a recent eviction," King said. "We're really here to help strategize how to get you approved."

The organization has helped more than 500 families through their Motel to Home Program since 2020, and they're hoping to open more doors for families in Metro Atlanta.

"We try to help families by giving them resources and steps on how to get approved. We do require that you have 30 days of recent motel receipts," King said, adding they must have a stable income in order to afford rent payments. "We really just want people, when they move in, to be stable."

For more information on Frontline Housing and their Motel to Home Program, click here: https://frontlinehousing.org/