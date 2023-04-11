Freight trains blocking crossings in Adair Park angers residents

ATLANTA (WUPA) - Atlanta is a city with its very origins in rail. From the time the area was originally known as a railroad crossroads called Terminus, the city and the rails have been inextricably linked.

However, residents in parts of Atlanta have been weary of the ongoing issue of trains blocking intersections for many years. Now, Atlanta residents are looking to the city and the railroads for solutions.

Steve Williams said he has traveled between the Oakland City and Adair Park neighborhoods in southwest Atlanta for 13 years, but he said that stalled trains have been an issue for decades.

"They can't get across to the other side. Some people, as you see, walk through the train, because there's not anything there. There's a MARTA station there; there's no access on this side. Traffic builds up," Williams said. "You'll have to either cut through the train or you have to go up to Ralph David Abernathy (Blvd.), and walk down."

Williams and other community members said that traffic and safety issues are their biggest concerns with the stalled trains.

Carl Chandler lives near a railroad crossing on Murphy Ave. in southwest Atlanta.

"About a week ago, it (a train) was there for about a week. It just sat there," Chandler said. "You see people just jump out from behind the train. You don't see them. You're in your car. Terrifying."

This comes just one week after residents along Chappel Road in northwest Atlanta complained about years of CSX freight trains blocking intersections in that community.

Those living near the Adair Park community say Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern is also to blame. Pedestrian tunnels and underpasses are up the road, but not there -- where people want more safe access. Residents say efforts to address stalled trains are going nowhere, and they said they hope city officials can get involved to help put things on the right track.

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Lewis said the needle is moving on getting solutions in his district -- which includes Adair Park.

"It's an issue I've been fighting my entire life," Lewis said. "'Why does the train stop on the south side of the city?' We're still working with them, trying to find a better go-around."

Lewis said that in communications with Norfolk Southern, they are looking at the times that the trains stop throughout the day, as well as exploring other areas where trains can stop if needed.

"We never want to inconvenience any member of the community with a stopped train. Trains have to stop from time to time for a variety of reasons, including other train traffic ahead, federally-mandated crew rest, or mechanical issues," said a Norfolk Southern spokesperson in a statement. "We know these impacts are felt distinctly in areas that have seen growth around our tracks, and our operations teams make every effort to lessen them. We'll continue those efforts while seeking long-term solutions with local leaders, such as underpasses like the one near West End Station."

Meanwhile, Williams said he feels the solutions are clear.

First thing is to get rid of the trains, get those (trains) parking where they don't block the intersections," he said. "The next one is to make a connection from MARTA to over here."

Williams and others in the community said they hope to see those solutions come to fruition sooner rather than later.