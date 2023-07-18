Free screening passes to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

Seattle's CW11 and Paramount Pictures are giving away screening passes to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

Paramount Pictures

Movie synopsis:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Cast: Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, John Cena, Nicolas Cantu, Shamon Brown Jr., Micah Abbey, Brady Noon

Screening:

Screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To get your passes, please follow the steps below: