"Found" casting for bus drivers, pedestrians, and barista

"FOUND" is in need of several background artists to play various roles for an upcoming scene. All roles & details are listed below.

Please submit your availability in the form below.

⭐️ BUS DRIVER

RATE : $140/12

AGE : 18-65

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

BUS DRIVER TYPE - DOES NOT NEED TO KNOW HOW TO DRIVE THE BUS

SCHEDULE:

11/11 (FRI) - FILMING (COVID TEST ON SET DAY OF FILMING)

FILMING LOCATION : IN & AROUND ATLANTA & SURROUNDING AREAS

⭐️ PASSENGER / PEDESTRIANS

RATE : $140/12

AGE : 18-100

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

SCHEDULE:

11/11 (FRI) - FILMING (COVID TEST ON SET DAY OF FILMING)

FILMING LOCATION : IN & AROUND ATLANTA & SURROUNDING AREAS

⭐️ BARISTA

RATE : $140/12

AGE : 18-65

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

EXPERIENCE PREFERRED BUT NOT NECESSARY TO APPLY

SCHEDULE:

11/11 (FRI) - FILMING (COVID TEST ON SET DAY OF FILMING)

FILMING LOCATION : IN & AROUND ATLANTA & SURROUNDING AREAS

IMPORTANT NOTES: ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

CLICK TO APPLY ----> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../found-film-bus-barista...