Forsyth County library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural art exhibit, books

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Hispanic Heritage Month continues, as we showcase artwork and events celebrating the culture. On Wednesday, we visited a Forsyth County library spotlighting the work of local artists.

The Sharon Forks Library is a quiet hangout for readers, and for Hispanic Heritage Month, it's a place to view some of the latest cultural art.

"It's really cool. It's important to have representation and all of that, said Dakota Jones, a library patron.

They're featuring the work of local artists like Donna Falco.

"I started in my 20s, and actually, I started doing portraitures when I was very, very young, Falco said. "I do charcoal, I do pencil work, I do watercolor, whatever people give me inspiration to do."

Much of Falco's work is shared on her Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/donnafalcofineart/.

She says she's inspired by Hispanic culture and her son's Colombian roots. Oil is her favorite type, and it's what she used for a horse painting on display at the library.

"That's oil paint and it's done with a knife pallet. It has a lot to do with like, the matador, or you know, the Spanish trotter," she said.

And of course, it's a library, so there are plenty of good reads showcased through the building.

"We have book displays in both the adult section and in the juvenile section," said Brooke Rose, the library's information services supervisor. "We really strive to make sure that our collection and our resources and our programming do represent the various cultures and communities that live in Forsyth County."

The 2021 U.S. Census shows the Hispanic population in Forsyth County is just under 10%, and much smaller here in Cumming, where the library is located.

Members of Hispanic Alliance Georgia say it's good to see more areas embracing the culture.

"Here in Gainesville, we did the same thing with our local library, where 43% of our city is Latino," said Hispanic Alliance Georgia Founder Vanessa Sarazua.

They recently hosted their annual Latino Fest in Gainsville and shared video and photos of the event on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/alianzaga.

"It's a wonderful thing celebrating Latinos in Georgia and their contributions," Sarazua said.

"There should be a lot more dancing, a lot more meringues and tangos," said Falco.

And many would agree, efforts to celebrate diverse cultures in the metro should continue as well.