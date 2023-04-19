Foo Fighters announce first new album since death of Taylor Hawkins

(CNN) -- The Foo Fighters are learning to fly without their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A little over a year after Hawkins' death in Columbia while on tour with the band, the Foo Fighters announced on Wednesday that they will release a new album titled "But Here We Are" this summer. Their first single, "Rescued," was made available along with the announcement.

In a news release, the band said that the album comes "following a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances."

"A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, 'But Here We Are' is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family," their statement continued.

Hawkins had been a beloved member of the Foo Fighters for more than two decades before his shocking death in March of 2022 at the age of 50. At the time, the Foo Fighters tweeted "his musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Six months following Hawkins' death, the Foo Fighters paid tribute to their bandmate by hosting two memorial concerts in London and Los Angeles. Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher and Brian May were among some of the biggest names to appear at London's Wembley Stadium.

In January, the Foo Fighters shared on Instagram that they plan to continue on as a band, saying, "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

"And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

With Wednesday's announcement of new music, it seems they've held up their promise.

The announcement described the album, the band's 11th, as "the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life," with a callback to sounds of the Foo Fighters' 1995 self-titled debut album.

"But Here We Are" will include 10 tracks and is set to be released on June 2.