Flat Rock Archives hosts Martin Luther King Day of Service Project

STONECREST, Ga. (WUPA) – Young people spent the day painting, gardening, and bagging up goods for needy families at the Flat Rock Archives Museum as well as cleaning up graves at the old Flat Rock Cemetery.

Flat Rock Archives partnered with Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area (AMNHA) and the East Suburban Atlanta Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to preserve a history dating back to slavery. Volunteers say it's a reflection of Dr. King's efforts.

"It's wonderful for our children to be able to come in their own community and see the history and also be charged to leave an imprint and make sure they're a part of the change," said Sha'Ronda McCrae, the East Suburban Atlanta Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc. president, who volunteered with her sons Brendon and Devon.

"It set a foundation for us, and all this is a lot of stuff that not a lot of people knew about," said Brendon.

Devon echoed his brother's sentiments.

"It allows me to learn more about my history, because in school, we only learn about the surface-level stuff," Devon said.

Volunteers received a surprise visit from comedian and actor Chris Tucker, whose granddad, Reverend T.A. Bryant Jr., donated the home that now serves as the museum.

"I said, 'Whoa, look at kids painting, and kids were farming over there, learning how to plant food and stuff.' It means the world to me," said Tucker.

He shares a family history with his Aunt Patricia Bryant, the granddaughter of T.A. Bryant, Sr., who saved Flat Rock during The Great Migration.

"Facing the pieces of our history that are hard help us move forward to where we can be in our future," said Flat Rock Archives Board Member Eli Foster.

The Day of Service was one big reunion, paying tribute to Dr. King, the service of generations past, and the ones to come.