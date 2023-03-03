FirstNet showcases technology, therapy dogs used to support first responders

ATLANTA (WUPA) – A nationwide platform is equipping first responders with the cutting-edge technology and extra support they need during natural disasters and emergencies.

AT&T hosted a FirstNet® Expo outside the State Capitol on Wednesday, showcasing the deployable assets it offers public safety agencies throughout the country, including communications vehicles and compact rapid deployables (CRDs), which provide cell and Internet service where there is no signal or limited reception. FirstNet has more than 90 satellite trucks and deployables stationed across the country, including a Georgia hub located in Covington. In addition, FirstNet supplies ROG the Dog, which is a fleet of trained labradoodle therapy dogs.

Shannon Browning, the section chief of FEMA's Region 4 Response Operations Group, explained how a drone called a Flying COW works. The acronym stands for cell on wings.

"It can go up about 400 feet. It's tethered by an umbilical cord," he said, also describing the overall mission of FirstNet.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) and other agencies have used these resources during hurricanes and tornados, like the ones that devastated Bryan County last year and Spalding County earlier this year. DPS Chief Information Officer Captain David Bryant said FirstNet stepped in when the storms severed communication.

"FirstNet was essentially designed by the federal government, and the contract was awarded to AT&T, so AT&T is the carrier for FirstNet," Bryant said. "Cellular communication and data communication is very vital to what we do as public safety personnel."

Bryant says the DPS is grateful for the added support.

"They're always willing to help, even ahead of the storm. If we need anything, they're willing to offer their support," he said.

Browning said it all ties into FirstNet's goal of boosting connectivity for first responders.

For information on the 25-year agreement between FirstNet and AT&T, please visit: https://about.att.com/story/firstnet_selects_att_to_build_network_supporting_first_responders.html