Fire sighted on roof of building under construction in downtown Atlanta

Dark smoke can be seen coming from a building under construction in downtown Atlanta. Twitter: Chris Parris (@thefedfiles)

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Thick, black smoke poured from the roof of a building under construction in downtown Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon.

The sirens of Atlanta firefighters could be heard responding to the building, located near the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and Williams Street.

According to viewer Chris Parris, viewing the fire from a nearby building, he began watching the blaze at around 12:15 p.m., and said he could see the smoke coming from the very top of the building, which remains under construction. A large crane can be seen on top of the building.

A tweet from Parris shows the smoke at the very top of the structure, near the crane assembly.

No injuries were immediately reported.