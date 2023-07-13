Film casting: Bouncer, Coffee shop & Club patrons ages 18-45

TBA FEATURE FILM // BOUNCERS, COFFEE SHOP & CLUB PATRONS // AGES 18-45 // VARIOUS FILMING DATES (JULY 24th - JULY 27TH) // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is casting for our newest TBA FEATURE FILM. The film is a Low Budget SAG feature loosely based on the writer/main actor in Atlanta. This film will be classified as a Dark Comedy with some sensitive comedic material (non-violent).

If applying, you must be applying as local (meaning you are local to the area or you will need to provide your own transportation and lodging). We highly suggest only Atlanta residents to apply.

Filming Location: Atlanta, Georgia (In/Around Surrounding Areas)

Filming Dates : July 24th - July 27th (various dates)

The Director will be selecting these roles by the end of the week - so please hold your availability until then if applying!

Roles & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below.

IMPORTANT NOTES :

If we are interested in booking you we will reach out to you via text with a booking offer. We will not be booking any overbooks on this production, so this means we are 100% counting on you to be there if you are booked. NO CANCELLING!

BOUNCERS

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 25 - 40

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

Should have larger body build/type. Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES:

7/25 (TUE) - FILMING ($125/10)

COFFEE SHOP PATRONS (1 or 2 day booking)

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 25 - 40

GENDER: ANY

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES (you can work 1 or both days) :

7/24 (MON) - FILMING ($125/10)

7/27 (THUR) - FILMING ($125/10)

You can work 1 or both filming dates. Please select the role with your availability below in the form. We will let you know if we need you for one or both days in your booking text offer.

COFFEE SHOP PATRONS (1 day booking) - WHITE MALE

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 25 - 40

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: WHITE / CAUCASIAN

DETAILS:

Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only.

FILMING DATES :

7/27 (THUR) - FILMING ($125/10)

CLUB PATRON

RATE: $125/10

AGE: 21 - 35

GENDER: ANY

ETHNICITY: BLACK / AFRICAN AMERICAN

DETAILS:

Please upload 1 full body and 1 headshot with your submission below. Please limit your photo submissions for this to TWO photos only. Please upload photos in your best club attire.

FILMING DATES :

7/25 (TUE) - FILMING ($125/10)

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

After you hit submit - you should be automatically redirected to the photo submission page to upload a photo with your submission. If you are not redirected, you can come back to this page and click the selfie photo below to upload your photo(s).

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/tba-feature-film-arr-patrons-bouncers?fbclid=IwAR1yFna1InHPeEUYLnkw0Q4oQzkzD3M1H1dKs6tR3LTd2gEOQbJAm5aWcPI