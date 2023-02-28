Female Extras needed for protest in Netflix & Tyler Perry movie "MEA CULPA"

NOW CASTING PAID FEMALE EXTRAS, Ages 18+, All Ethnicities to portray "FEMALE PROTESTORS" extras for the new NETFLIX & TYLER PERRY movie "MEA CULPA" filming here in Atlanta, GA.

The film written, directed and produced by Perry follows a criminal defense attorney who, in the hopes of becoming a partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend. Featuring an all-star cast including Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes and many more!

We are casting for the following specific extras for scenes:

- FEMALE PROTESTORS

Filming: Monday, March 13, 2023

Testing: (Covid Test: Friday 3/10 @ 6AM-9AM)

*** Race: ALL RACES

*** Age: 18 and up

*** Rate: $100/8 + $25 Covid Test

*** Prelim Call Time: TBD (Please have open availability on day of interest)

***WE ASK THAT WHEN BOOKED AS A PAID EXTRA, YOU BE PREPARED TO WORK AT LEAST A 12HR WORK DAY AS WE DON'T KNOW HOW LONG YOU WILL BE SPECIALLY ON SET... SO PLEASE HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY FOR THE DAY YOU SUBMIT FOR.

***COVID TESTING:

The new policy at the studios is that 1 MANDATORY COVID TEST the day before work is required whether you are vaccinated or not. You will be paid $25 for each test taken.

***Must be available for COVID 19 testing at our remote testing location in Atlanta. No outside Covid test from anywhere else will be allowed. If interested in working this position and these dates, testing goes as stated above with the specific filming dates.

-Testing is NASAL PCR and you will receive a $25 COVID TESTING BUMP on your voucher the day you report to set for each test taken. YOU MUST REPORT TO SET TO RECEIVE THIS BUMP! Tests from other productions are not valid on this set as each production has their own Covid guidelines and labs. Your results must come from the designated lab that all cast, and crew use on this production.

The rate for extras on this production is $100 for 8hrs of work (Paid time in a half each hour after 8hrs), which you will receive in the form of a check in the mail 2 to 3 weeks after filming.

If available, please email the information below to MeaCulpaExtras@gmail.com

w/Subject Line: FEMALE PROTESTORS 3/13

PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFO BELOW:

- Name

- Number

- Age

- DATE OF BIRTH. (FOR COVID TESTING PURPOSES)

- ARE YOU VACCINATED? (if so, please attach a copy of your Vaccination Card)

- Height

- Weight

- Sizes (Shirt, Pants, Jacket, etc.)

- Race

- Do you have visible tattoos? If so, where?

- 2 RECENT PICTURES (1 Head shot and 1 Full body)

- ARE YOU LOCATED IN ATLANTA, GA?

*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!

A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call and/or email you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you.