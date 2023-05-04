UPDATE: Father, Florida Deputy recall moments baby girl was born on highway in Plant City UPDATE: Father, Florida Deputy recall moments baby girl was born on highway in Plant City 02:23

PLANT CITY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tuesday, we told you a Hillsborough County deputy is receiving praise across Tampa Bay for his heroic efforts after helping to deliver a baby on the side of the highway. Wednesday, both the deputy and the parents are recalling the unexpected turn of events.

Just hours after leaving the hospital, the newborn's father, Luis Lopez tells Tampa Bay Now reporter Andrea Alvarez it all happened so fast, it still doesn't seem real. Three days after their baby was born in their car on the side of highway 60, Lopez and girlfriend, Lexela are still in shock.

"I don't even know where to start over to end because, everything has been crazy," said Lopez. "She was having contractions, so she was just basically laying in bed. And then around three, four [o'clock], her water broke, and that's when we start headingto Tampa." The couple says they were headed for Tampa General Hospital. "I didn't have enough gas. I started pumping gas and she was like, 'I'm not going to make it. I'm not going to make it.' I could just hear her and I was like, okay, I'm just going to take M-60 and I'm going to go five over the speed limit and just hope for the best."

Ten minutes into that drive, the baby began pushing her way out. That's when Lopez spotted Deputy Jones on the shoulder of M-60.

"We got a call earlier about a road rage incident so we had pulled them over," said Master Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones. "And then the black SUV pulled up behind my truck. And the dad, I guess, came over and told me, he said, 'my wife's having a baby'. So I walked over with him, put my gloves on and went to having a baby."

Within ten minutes, Lexela Lopez was born. It's a birthday none of them will ever forget.

"Very few times in life that you get to see something pure and that is one of those times," said Deputy Jones. "You know there's so much evil and bad doing in the world anymore that those little moments like that make it worth it."

"I want to say thank you. The way they handled it, they handled it like so professional. I'm like really excited that those guys were at that side of the road at the perfect moment to help. [And] to all mothers out there that are expecting a baby, don't wait until the last minute," Lopez said laughing.

Andrea Alvarez is working on getting the two parties in touch after Deputy Jones says he looks forward to the possibility of meeting the family he helped.