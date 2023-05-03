Receive A Free Screening Pass To "Fast X"

The end of the road begins.

Monday, May 15th | 7:30p.m. | Regal Atlantic Station

What the movie is about:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Fifty passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the screening.

To RSVP to receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

The pass link takes you to website not controlled by CBS/CW69 and will need to enter your personal information when you RSVP.

Claim your pass

Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with gofobo.com if you have not previously used the free ticketing site.

Follow the instructions on the ticketing site

Arrive early! Seating is first-come, first-served, except for members of the reviewing press. This ticket does not guarantee you a seat! Theatre is overbooked to ensure a full house.

No admittance once screening has begun

Enjoy!