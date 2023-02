Fast foods workers and goth teens needed for "JACKPOT"

"JACKPOT!" // DIRECTOR SELECT - FAST FOOD WORKERS & GOTH TEENS // MULTI FILM DATES / SUB REQUEST

⭐️ GOTH TEENS 18TLY - Director Selection

RATE : $200/12

COVID BUMP : $30

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 30

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS : 18TLY - meaning you must be at least 18 years old but should be able to pass for a teenager

Looking for very gothic looks. Make sure you upload photos looking the part (all black clothing, dark makeup, etc)

SCHEDULE:

You MUST be available for every day of filming below in order to be considered.

Mandatory fitting 2/21-2/24 (please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting)

2/21 (TUE) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 1)

2/22 (WED) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 2)

2/23 (THUR) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 3)

2/24 (FRI) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 4)

3/1 (WED) or 3/2 (THUR) - COVID TEST

3/3 (FRI) - FILMING

4/3 (MON) or 4/4 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/5 (WED) - FILMING

4/10 (MON) or 4/11 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/12 (WED) - FILMING

4/13 (THUR) - FILMING

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR GOTH TEENS 18TLY ------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availabi.../jackpot-goth-teens

⭐️ FAST FOOD WORKERS - Director Selection

RATE: $200/12

COVID BUMP: $30

FITTING BUMP: $50

AGE: 18 - 30

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

DETAILS :

Should be physically active. You will be active (not just playing the role of a fast food worker).

SCHEDULE :

You MUST be available for every day of filming below in order to be considered.

MANDATORY FITTING DATE OPTIONS 2/27-3/2 (please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting) :

2/27 (MON) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 1)

2/28 (TUE) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 2)

3/1 (WED) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 3)

3/2 (THUR) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 4)

3/3 (FRI) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 5)

MANDATORY FILMING & COVID TESTING DATES :

3/1 (WED) or 3/2 (THUR) - COVID TEST

3/3 (FRI) - FILMING

4/3 (MON) or 4/4 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/5 (WED) - FILMING

4/10 (MON) or 4/11 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/12 (WED) - FILMING

4/13 (THUR) - FILMING

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

4/19 (WED) or 4/20 (THUR) - COVID TEST

4/21 (FRI) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR FAST FOOD WORKER -------> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../jackpot-fast-food-worker

IMPORTANT NOTES

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING & COVID DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING / COVID DATE(S).

3. ONCE WE HAVE MADE CONTACT TO BOOK YOU, YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WITH A LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR FITTING DATE & TIME - PLEASE SIGN UP ASAP UPON RECEIVING THIS LINK. Please note - your fitting will take 3 hours.

YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE VACCINATED TO WORK THIS PRODUCTION.