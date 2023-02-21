Family of Matthew Zadok Williams sues DeKalb County for alleged ADA violations

ATLANTA (WUPA) – The family of Matthew Zadok Williams, 35, is suing DeKalb County, saying he was suffering from a mental health crisis that went ignored when police shot and killed him at his home.

In the lawsuit, the family claims DeKalb County violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and did not properly train officers to respond to mental health calls. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious man with a knife on April 12, 2021.

According to the family, Williams was inside his home when an officer fired shots into the house and killed him. In addition, the lawsuit indicates officers can be heard on body camera video acknowledging Williams was mentally ill. District Attorney Sherry Boston declined to prosecute the case.

"Every officer there, and we have documented evidence, recognized that he was suffering from a mental health crisis," said Mawuli Attorney, one of their attorneys.

During a press conference, his sisters shared memories of growing up with their brother.

"If they had just treated him like a human instead of a dog, he would be alive now," said Buelah Williams, one of his sisters.

Attorneys say Williams called 911 asking for help three weeks before he was killed, and they say officers responded, but they failed to file a report or send their mobile crisis unit.

"As a society, we've evolved, and police practices have to reflect that evolution," said Harold Spence, another attorney.

They're hoping state lawmakers pass four police accountability bills, including one that would require de-escalation training.

Lewis shared her message for other grieving families.

"Hold on to your hope, because there is a change that's coming," she said.

Atlanta Now News reached out to DeKalb County for comment and was told the county does not comment on pending litigation.