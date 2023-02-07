Family of Manuel Teran demands GBI release info on deadly police shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – The family of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran joined attorneys and advocates at a press conference on Monday, February 6, demanding the Georgia Bureau of Investigation release details on its investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Teran.

The family's attorneys said Teran, who was also known as Tortuguita and went by the pronouns they and them, was shot about 13 times with different guns, based on an independent autopsy. Teran's mother, Belkis Teran, said the activist, who was born on April 23, 1996, was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Florida State University, earning a bachelor's degree in Psychology and an associate's degree in Sociology. During the press conference, she and her husband described Teran's passion for preserving the environment and inspiring people, as well as the tragedy of losing one of their children.

"We are horrified by all that has happened to Manuel," Belkis Teran said.

Manuel Teran, also known as Tortuguita. WUPA

The shooting happened on January 18, during an operation to remove "Stop Cop City" protestors from the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The GBI says Teran ignored commands and shot a state trooper before officers returned gunfire, killing Teran at the scene.

"We are heartbroken by the circumstances by which their life was taken from us," said Teran's father, Joel Paez.

Attorneys said law enforcement has been mainly silent on the matter. They are demanding the GBI release any body cam or drone footage showing the incident.

"They are not answering questions. They are not providing the family with any information to understand what happened," said Jeff Filipovits, one of their attorneys.

Atlanta Police released a statement indicating they were nearby, but were not present during the shooting; therefore, APD would not have body cam video to provide.

The GBI has declined to release any videos at this time, indicating it's part of an effort to maintain the integrity of its ongoing investigation while conducting interviews.

"We're not here today because we can sit in judgment of what happened. We're here today because we need facts," said Brian Spears, another attorney representing the family.

Meanwhile, construction crews have started clearing the land and the park where protesters gathered. Some of them used rubble from the construction debris to create a makeshift memorial honoring Teran, who they said was just trying to defend the forest.

Atlanta Police have previously said the future training center is vital for the recruitment and retention of officers.

While waiting for answers, family and friends said they will honor Teran's legacy with a vigil and events in the near future.