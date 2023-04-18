Family of Deion Strayhon files lawsuit against Gwinnett County Jail medical staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- A mother is seeking justice for her son who died inside the Gwinnett County Jail in April 2021, in an alleged medical negligence case.

Sherry Strayhon is left heartbroken and devastated two years after staff members found her son, Deion Strayhon, 26, dead in the Gwinnett County Jail.

"I'm just so crushed by this whole thing," she said, during a press conference on Monday. "I have questions, unanswered questions, and I want accountability. My granddaughter never met her father," she added, referring to his daughter who was born after he died. "He brought joy to a room. He had so much to live for."

Attorneys filed a lawsuit against NaphCare, the provider used by the Sheriff's Office to provide medical treatment to inmates. The lawsuit also names members of NaphCare's medical team.

Deion Strayhon WUPA/The Cochran Firm

According to the lawsuit, Strayhon reportedly had stomach pains for weeks.

"From March 23rd to April 16th, he repeatedly complained. He saw a doctor, I think, two times," said Jane Lamberti, one of the attorneys. "He sat there all day on the 15th, since 7 a.m., and the next morning, he was found face down in a massive amount of blood."

Records later showed he died from a bleeding ulcer, and attorneys allege no one ever performed an x-ray to determine the cause of his illness.

"In 2023, anybody with reasonable access to healthcare should never die from this kind of ulcer," Lamberti said.

Strayhon's family is seeking accountability and justice, for both Deion and the daughter he never met.

"She's demanding to know why he was not taken to the hospital," Starks said, on behalf of

Strayhon's mother, Sherry.

The attorneys accused NaphCare of demonstrating a pattern of providing inadequate medical care for other inmates, including Tyrique Tookes, who attorneys said died in the Fulton County Jail after weeks of complaining about chest pains.

During the press conference, attorneys also said Gwinnett County is also to blame for Strayhon's death for continuing its business with NaphCare.

"Within the past year or so, that jail has had six or seven deaths," Starks said. "They should be shocked and outraged to read and hear what our medical experts say could have been done, should have been done."

NaphCare and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the county declined to comment on the case.