Family of 19-year-old killed by a Clayton Co. police officer demands justice

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- The demand by a family for justice continues months after a Clayton County police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Eric Holmes.

"Eric was a great father, great kid, hard worker. He was murdered at work," said his mother, Valkelvion Holmes.

Holmes was killed outside his job in Morrow on November 21, 2022. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released police bodycam footage to the family's attorneys, who are now demanding the GBI release that footage to the public.

"The video shows and confirms that Eric was shot multiple times in the back as he drove away from the officer. The officer was never in any threat," said attorney Shean Williams, a partner with The Cochran Firm.

Williams said Holmes' life was cut short over allegations about a stolen vehicle.

"The video shows Eric was having a very pleasant conversation with this officer. There was no physical altercation or verbal altercation," Williams said. "He was murdered because his shooting occurred without justification and without reason."

He says Clayton County police officials allowed the officer involved in the incident to resign.

"It is a story that is told time and time again, and at some point in time, there needs to be a level of accountability," said Brian McDaniel, who also represents the family.

The family is demanding accountability from the Clayton County government, the Clayton County Police Department, and the officer. They are citing a failure to properly train police officers and a pattern of poor leadership.

"Eric should be here with his family. These people who love him. He should be here with his daughter," said Williams. "The people of Clayton County deserve better. We're asking the community to hold their leaders accountable."

There was no immediate response from the GBI, the Clayton County PD, or Clayton County officials. Attorneys are hoping the case will go to the district attorney's office to pursue criminal charges in the case within the next several weeks.