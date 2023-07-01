Family Law - 'Revisionist history'

SEASON PREMIERE – Still reeling from the discovery of Frank's (guest star Luke Camilleri "The Magician") continued affair, Abby (Jewel Staite, "Firefly," "The L.A. Complex") sets out to get justice for a debt-ridden widow whose husband may have faked his own death. Daniel (Zach Smadu, "Cardinal"), meanwhile, is excited to start his first week as partner and Lucy (Genelle Williams, "The Expanse") crashes at Joanne's (Lauren Holly "Designated Survivor," "Dumb and Dumber") as she mourns her breakup with Maggie (guest star Ali Liebert). Harry (Victor Garber, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Alias") tires to broker peace between his children and his girlfriend Crystal Steele (guest star Lynda Boyd "Virgin River") by luring them to a family dinner under false pretenses. The episode was written by Susin Nielsen and directed by Andy Mikita (#201). Original airdate