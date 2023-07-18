Watch CBS News
Extra casting: Real families to work as extras in a bowling alley

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Upcoming likely Monday 7/31 - for a small shoot - south of Atlanta, are looking for a few real families to work as extras in a bowling alley scene -- ideally would like to cast two real families - 2 adults and 2 kids for one family and 2 adults and 1 kid for another -- all types and ethnicities - male / female or same sex couples -- mom or dad and 1 kid welcome to submit as well and we can put families together - small and featured - email a recent photo, all contact info, clothing sizes and for kids age -- and send all to: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com -- FAMILIES in Subject

