Extra Casting Atlanta are looking for a few high school students

FOR MONDAY 2/13 and Tuesday 2/14 we are looking for a few additional high school student types -- all types 18 - early 20's to pass for high school -- all types but anyone with unique colored hair or hair style as well as anyone with any musical theater experience will have a preference -- email a recent photo exactly as you look today,

For clothing sizes and all contact info to: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com - NEW STUDENTS in Subject