Executive producers Stephen Curry and Letitia Wright of "Possum Trot" are casting

Hylton Casting is currently casting core congregation background actors for the feature film POSSUM TROT to work in various neighborhood and church scenes. Filming will take place in Macon, GA multiple dates October-November 2022.

PROJECT:

- Feature Film POSSUM TROT - from Executive Producers Stephen Curry and Letitia Wright

- Based on a true story. A film to reverse the foster crisis. POSSUM TROT is more than a film; it is the launch of a movement designed to ignite change in the child welfare system.

BACKGROUND ROLE:

35 CORE CONGREGATION

- African American, all genders, ages 18-70s

- Will work in various neighborhood scenes and interior / exterior church scenes. The congregation of this small church is an essential element to the film. Background actors should be expressive and able to show emotion.

- Will work a total of approximately 2-5 dates during the course of filming.

- Will be required to attend a wardrobe fitting in Macon, GA for this role.



Please visit the following link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/possumtrotcorechapel/